A mall that could fill Wakf Board's coffer wallows in utter neglect

Hyderabad: The massive under-construction building 'Garden View Wakf Mall' adjacent to the Haj House wallows in utter neglect of authorities as two floors of the structure submerges under rainwater. With each monsoon season, flooding of under construction 'Garden View Wakf Mall' has become a regular phenomenon. This time two-floors meant for parking below the 7-floor imposing structure close to Assembly's Metro Station has made many to wonder if it would stand the test of time before it sees the light of the day.



"Even though the construction, like Haj House appeared like engineering fete, but regular flooding of the water inside the basement would have an obvious impact of weakening the structure. The flooding is caused due to the proximity of the pond inside the public garden, which stands at height when compared to other side of the road. Each time when it rainwater is accumulated, but this time almost two floors of basement are filled," said one of the observers, Mir Inayat Ali.

Last year, when Home Minister Mahmood Ali had visited the building along with TS Police Housing Corporation MD, B Malla Reddy, along with Wakf Board Chairman, Md Saleem and others following the publication of the story '7-storeyed bldg remains incomplete for a decade' ( dated October 1 2019, The Hans India) hopes of completion of the construction of the building revived. The possibilities like coming up with a grand structure with state-of-the-art amenities on par with the ambitious Police Control & Command Centre was also explored. However, it is believed that the proposal failed to materialise owing to a conflict of interest between different sections and political involvement. "Each time there is a proposal for development, the department officials hope for revenue it would generate. But the political intervention discourages them to go ahead with it, as some leaders do not want this to be handed over on lease to other parties and wants all minority offices to be housed at this building," said sources in the Haj House.

Amongst the earlier proposals, the pitch for leasing out the property to HMRL could have generated a good source of revenue estimated to be Rs 50 lakh per month. While the HMRL began its operation of Metro Rail on the Nampally stretch, it had approached the Wakf authorities because of the strategic location of the 7-floor structure (with 2-floors of the basement). The structure is just a few feet away from the Metro station of Assembly, hence they presented a good offer, which remains pending. "If the offer was accepted it would have supported the salaries of entire Wakf Board and some other wings," pointed out an official.

History

In 2009, YS Rajashekar Reddy, former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh laid the foundation stone of AP State Waqf Board 'Garden View Waqf Mall' building. The building structure still remains under construction with ground plus seven-storied building with two stored basements in the 3,800 sq. feet of land