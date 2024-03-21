  • Menu
A mother who killed her son because he was getting in the way of an extra-marital affair

Highlights

An atrocity has taken place in Nagar Kurnool District, Bijinapalli Mandal Allipur village

Nagarkurnool: An atrocity has taken place in Nagar Kurnool District, Bijinapalli Mandal Allipur village, a woman named Lakshmi is having an illicit relationship, on this occasion she killed her son Harish with a pestle on his head and fell into the water tank with a mortar and pestle. Bijinapally police arrested Lakshmi and her boyfriend and admitted the mistake after realizing the matter.

