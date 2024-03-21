Live
- IMF, Sri Lanka reach staff-level agreement for $337 million bailout
- ED copied data of Kejriwal's electronic gadgets
- BS Maqbool campaigns in various areas in Kadiri, asks people to vote for YSRCP
- Vellampalli Srinivas visits Ayodhya Nagar area in Vijayawada Central Constituency, Bikshapati Yadav
- IT Ministry, NIXI launches BhashaNet portal to boost digital inclusion
- Joint level officers are inquiring, section 144 also implemented outside ED & Kejriwal house
- I-T Dept sets up 24x7 control room in Mumbai to curb misuse of money power in elections
- Compensation for building collapse victims can't be treated as MCC violation: Bengal govt to ECI
- YS Sharmila Asserts Willingness to Contest Any Seat as AP Congress Chief
Just In
A mother who killed her son because he was getting in the way of an extra-marital affair
Highlights
An atrocity has taken place in Nagar Kurnool District, Bijinapalli Mandal Allipur village
Nagarkurnool: An atrocity has taken place in Nagar Kurnool District, Bijinapalli Mandal Allipur village, a woman named Lakshmi is having an illicit relationship, on this occasion she killed her son Harish with a pestle on his head and fell into the water tank with a mortar and pestle. Bijinapally police arrested Lakshmi and her boyfriend and admitted the mistake after realizing the matter.
