A novel step forward like no other: Seethakka on women commandos

Nirmal: Panchayat Raj Minister D Anasuya (Seethakka) launched the Women Shivangi Team on Saturday at a programme held in Nirmal district. Later, congratulating them she said that women should be ahead in all fields and the district SP’s efforts in forming a special team of women and training them as commandos are commendable.

“The efforts of these commandos in searching for and catching four women who went missing in the Mamada jungle recently are commendable,” said the Minister lauding their effort.

She said that Shivangi teams should be formed and trained in the same way across all districts of the State. It was s suggested that training should be done with pleasure and not with difficulty.

Sharing details of the process, district SP Dr G Janaki Sharmila said, “Upto 45 days of rigorous training was provided to selected women equally with men. The three forces of the country, such as the Army, the Special Commando Force, the Navy, the Marcos Commandos, are giving excellent results in various ways, and the Greyhounds are also doing well in our state as Special Commandos, like NSG and SPG.”

“There are no women commandos anywhere in our State till now, but SP Sharmila has set an example for the State police,” said the Minister and expressed hope that similar women police commandos should be formed across the State.