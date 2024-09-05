A Teacher's Joy Lies in the Growth of a Student

Nagarkurnool: At the Government Science Degree College in Nagarkurnool District, Teachers' Day celebrations were held grandly. Degree students warmly welcomed the teachers and organized special programs in the meeting hall. On this occasion, the celebration began by paying floral tributes to the portrait of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan in honor of his birth anniversary.

Following this, the students shared speeches and experiences in relation to Teachers' Day. The students honored the college's faculty members by presenting them with flower bouquets and shawls. Afterwards, they engaged in a meaningful conversation with the teachers, during which they shared their personal experiences.

Principal Qamar Shajahan Sultana addressed the gathering, emphasizing that students must always remain respectful to their teachers, as a teacher's support is crucial for personal growth and success in life. She stated that students should follow the guidance provided by their teachers because the true fulfillment of a teacher's work is seen when a student grows and achieves their goals. She remarked that when a student succeeds, it is a victory for the teacher, and it brings them great joy. The event concluded with teachers sharing their experiences with the students. Both faculty and students participated enthusiastically in the celebrations.