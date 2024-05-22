Live
- IPL 2024: Hetmyer back as Rajasthan elect to bowl against Bengaluru in Eliminator
- Sri Lankan state enterprises open for private investments
- Delhi HC issues summons to Backgrid USA, Meta in TV Today's suit over suspension of Instagram page
- PM Modi hits out at Congress over Jamia Millia Islamia status change, OBC policies
- T20 World Cup: Yuvraj picks Pant over Samson for keeper-batter slot; backs Hardik to come good
- Russian Defence Ministry claims recapture of village near Bakhmut
- Local motorists slam toll gate
- Porsche crash: Police to probe Agarwal family’s ‘mafia links’
- LS polls over, now focus on drought, farmers: Maha Congress tells govt
- MP govt floats tenders for 5 PPP model medical colleges
Just In
A worker died after falling from a five-storey building
The incident in which a construction worker working on a five-storey building fell down the drain and died took place in a housing board colony in Nagar Kurnool district headquarters.
Nagarkurnool: The incident in which a construction worker working on a five-storey building fell down the drain and died took place in a housing board colony in Nagar Kurnool district headquarters.
According to the stories of the victims, Vadde Mallesh (42) of Endabetla village under Nagar Kurnool Municipality was working as a construction worker as a mason. On Wednesday, Nagar Kurnool Housing Board was constructing five-storied building next to the Venkateswara Swamy Temple while installing gunny bags for the pillars when he tripped and fell on the stairs on the fourth floor.
The owners of the house noticed the matter and rushed him to Nagar Kurnool District General Hospital as his condition worsened and he died on the way to Hyderabad. There is tragedy in the worker's family.