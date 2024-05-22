A worker died after falling from a five-storey building

Nagarkurnool: The incident in which a construction worker working on a five-storey building fell down the drain and died took place in a housing board colony in Nagar Kurnool district headquarters.

According to the stories of the victims, Vadde Mallesh (42) of Endabetla village under Nagar Kurnool Municipality was working as a construction worker as a mason. On Wednesday, Nagar Kurnool Housing Board was constructing five-storied building next to the Venkateswara Swamy Temple while installing gunny bags for the pillars when he tripped and fell on the stairs on the fourth floor.

The owners of the house noticed the matter and rushed him to Nagar Kurnool District General Hospital as his condition worsened and he died on the way to Hyderabad. There is tragedy in the worker's family.