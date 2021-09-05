Aadhaar linkage can limit liquor consumption

Aadhaar has become an identity proof for every Indian of the present age and is almost mandatory for official accessibility.

Linking it to liquor purchases can indirectly eradicate the liquor use and pave a path for the liquor prohibition.

The hazard to the environment due to littering of bottles will be minimised by QR codes. It will be great if the government takes up this initiative.

This also aids the ambiguity in sales of liquor. However, this initiative must be plugged in by introducing several stages through which consumers can easily adapt to the new change.