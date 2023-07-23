Live
- CM to lay stone for construction of 47K houses in Amaravati tomorrow
- Jagananna Suraksha: 7,716 certificates issued in ASR district
- Six gates of Musi project lifted in Nalgonda
- No loss of life or property due to incessant rains in Hyd
- EVMs & VVPAT use demonstrated
- Bandi Sanjay meets his followers in Karimnagar
- 1.85L women screened under Arogya Mahila scheme in TS
- Long list of heinous crimes against women in other states: BJP
- SRPC reviews resilience of power supply network system
- Six gates of Himayath Sagar lifted
Aasra for disabled hiked to Rs 4,016
Hyderabad: Ahead of Assembly elections, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao issued orders for the enhancement of Aasara pensions for the Differently Abled community.
The government increased the pension amount which is being provided as financial security to differently-abled persons. To this extent, the government issued orders by increasing the pension amount by Rs 1000. With this, the differently-abled persons will get the pension amount of Rs 4,016 every month.
At present, the they are receiving Rs 3,016 pension. CM KCR kept his word of the enhancement of pension amount for differently-abled, as announced at Mancherial public meeting, by approving the file.
