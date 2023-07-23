  • Menu
Aasra for disabled hiked to Rs 4,016

Aasra for disabled hiked to Rs 4,016
Hyderabad: Ahead of Assembly elections, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao issued orders for the enhancement of Aasara pensions for the Differently Abled community.

The government increased the pension amount which is being provided as financial security to differently-abled persons. To this extent, the government issued orders by increasing the pension amount by Rs 1000. With this, the differently-abled persons will get the pension amount of Rs 4,016 every month.

At present, the they are receiving Rs 3,016 pension. CM KCR kept his word of the enhancement of pension amount for differently-abled, as announced at Mancherial public meeting, by approving the file.

