Abhaya Hastam for all

Manifesto Promises

Recruitment in all government departments

First notification for Group-1 posts on Feb 2, 2024

Group 2 and Group 4 notification within a yr

Vidya Bharosa offers Rs 5 lakh to students

Free e-scooters to girl students

Farmer loan waiver up to Rs 2 lakh

Bhumata to replace the Dharani portal

Rs 15,000 for farmers every year under Rythu Bharosa

Rs 12,000 to agricultural labour under 'Cheyutha'

Daily CM Praja Darbar to address people’s grievances

Investigation into Kaleshwaram Lift irrigation Project





Hyderabad: Will ‘Abhaya Hastam,’ the Congress manifesto, succeed in wooing farmers, youth, BCs and women? If initial reactions are any indication, it has come as a shocker for BJP which is going to release its manifesto on Saturday.

With the promise of recruitment of jobs in all government departments with an assurance that it would issue first notification for Group-1 posts on February 2, 2024 followed by Group 2 and Group 4 in a phased manner within a year, the party feels that it would certainly catch the attention of the unemployed youth.

The Congress is confident that its assurances regarding the education sector could be its trump card to attract the youth and first-time voters. The 41-page manifesto promises Vidya Bharosa card of Rs 5 lakh to meet the education expenses of every college-going student, free internet and Wi-Fi facilities to all students, and transforming Telangana into an Innovation Education hub in the next 5 year and free e-scooters to girl students.

It has also promised an international school with modern facilities and infrastructure in every mandal with free bus service. It further said fee reimbursement will be strengthened and continued for the benefit of poor students. Scholarships to the students belonging to SCs, STs, BCs and minorities will be revised and paid in time.

Among other the top promises in the manifesto are two lakh jobs, loan waiver for farmers loan up to Rs 2 lakh, Bhumata in the place of the Dharani portal, Rs 15,000 investment assistance for farmers and tenant farmers every year under Rythu Bharosa, Rs 12,000 to agricultural labour under 'Cheyutha', Rs 4,000 social pension and Rs 10 lakh health insurance cover will be given to eligible beneficiaries.

It also promises daily CM Praja Darbar, BC caste census, and initiating probe into the Kaleshwaram Lift irrigation Project and other irregularities committed by the BRS government.

The other assurances include BC Bhavans in every district, creation of three new SC corporations for Madiga, Mala and other SC communities, BC Sub Plan, Minority Sub Plan and Special Welfare Board for EBCs.

The government will introduce the Bangaru Thalli scheme to provide economic assistance to all girl students above 18 years.



The Hastham party also promised restoration of the CPS pension system with the old pension scheme and new PRC to TSRTC and government employees within six-month’s time.

To strengthen the health sector, the Congress manifesto promised one super specialty hospital in each district, a hundred-bed super specialty hospital and one maternity hospital in each constituency, 100 bed hospital in each municipality and filling up of all vacant teaching and non-teaching posts in the Government Medical College.

Remuneration of mid-day meal workers in all government schools will be increased to Rs 10,000 per month, the manifesto said. It also promised an industry-friendly government for rapid growth of industries. It also promised to provide financial assistance of Rs 12,000 per year to every auto rickshaw driver, besides offering 50 per cent discount on pending traffic challans through a one-time settlement scheme.