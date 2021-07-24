Above 60% Telangana People developed antibodies against Covid-19

In Telangana, more than 60% of the population have developed antibodies against Covid-19. The Hyderabad-based National Institute Nutrition (ICMR-NIN) has revealed in its report that, during the 4th round of sero-prevalence study, which was held recently, in the reports, they found that sero-positivity was about 60.01 % in the state.



The national institute along with the state government has conducted the survey in Nalgonda, Jangaon and Kamareddy districts and they covered all age groups, which also included children whose age was between 6 to 9 years old.

The ICMR has adopted repeat Cross-sectional sero-studies in the same geographic locations, in order to study the infection transmission trend. As part of it, the NiN held about 3 rounds of studies in three rounds of studies in three different Telangana districts previous year and held the 4th round in the month of June, this year. Interestingly, the sero-postivity rate in Telangana has been more than doubled, since December last year to June this year.

During the third phase of the study held in the month of December last year, it revealed that nearing to 24.1 % of individuals in the state have developed antibodies to SARS-Cov-2. That has increased to 60.1% now. In other words, more than 60% of the Telangana population have developed antibodies to the virus. Importantly, 55% of the children between the age group of 6 to 9 years have been found sero-positive.

The study has highlighted that there exists a need for vaccination and it revealed that people who do not wish to get vaccinated have lowest sero-positivity at 51.3%. it was 78.5% among those individuals who have received single dose of vaccine and 94% among those who have received both shots. The authorities have asked people to continue to follow Covid guidelines, they must wear mask, try to maintain social distance and sanitize their hands time to time, as nearing to 40% of individuals are still susceptible to Covid.