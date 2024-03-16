Live
Just In
Abuse of power by BJP govt: KTR
Hyderabad: Reacting to the arrest of the party MLC K Kavitha, the BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday said that abuse of power and institutional misuse to settle political scores was something that had become increasingly common with BJP government since a decade.
Taking to twitter, Rama Rao said, ED needs to answer the Supreme Court on the inordinate rush to arrest when the matter was very much sub-judice and up for review in a couple of days, on March 19. What’s even more appalling was the ED undermining its own undertaking given to the Hon’ble Supreme Court. “Justice shall prevail, and we will continue to fight legally,” said Rao.
Meanwhile, KTR was with the kids and family of Kavitha in her house on Friday night. He may go to Delhi on Saturday. He is monitoring and coordinating things from Hyderabad while taking care of Kavitha’s family.