ABVP & SFI students clash in Hyderabad Central University

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed after clashes broke out between the student wings of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the left-leaning Student Federation of India (SFI) during student union elections at Hyderabad Central University.

According to sources, the issue arose due to wall posters put up ahead of the elections.

Reportedly, SFI organized a meeting on Friday night and pasted a few wall posters. ABVP students then entered the scene and questioned why the posters were put up, leading to a violent clash. Several students were injured and immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Glass doors on the campus were also damaged during the altercation.