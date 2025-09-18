ACB raids at the Tahsildar's office of Kothakota, Wanaparthy district

It is a sad situation that corrupt officials are increasing day by day in Wanaparthy district. It is a situation where farmers have to pay money to move any file related to the district center as well as in various mandals.

In the past, it is not forgotten that the ACB trapped the Electricity Authority and the Pebbair Municipal Commissioner. Today,

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials conducted raids on illegal transactions at the Tahsildar's office of Kothakota Mandal, Wanaparthy district. The ACB DSP Balakrishna team, which led these raids, conducted a full-scale investigation based on the farmer's complaint and took action.

DSP Balakrishna said at a press conference, “The farmer complained that the officials demanded a reasonable amount of Rs 40,000 for the ORC certificate related to the cancellation.

He said that an investigation was conducted on the basis of that and clear evidence and evidence of financial transactions were collected. When an application was made to the RDO for the ORC, the RDO asked the Tahsildar to inquire, and the Tahsildar asked the RI to inquire with the surveyor. The RI and the surveyor together demanded Rs 40,000 and the ACB officials arrested them with full evidence. Mahbubnagar Range ACB DSP Balakrishna said that in the wake of the illegal demand being proven in the investigation:

A case has been registered against Revenue Inspector (RI) Chiluka Vasu

Surveyor Naveen Reddy

and further investigation is underway, ACB officials said.

He said that the ACB is working towards establishing trust among the people against corruption in officials.