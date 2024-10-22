Live
- Amjad Habib Premium Salons Expand into Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Offering Franchising Opportunities Across the Region
- Paytm reports Rs 930 crore net profit after one-time gain, stock down over 4 pc
- Leading businesswomen discuss role of women workforce in fostering better future
- China confirms LAC patrolling agreement as PM Modi, Xi Jinping reach Russia for BRICS Summit
- Cook believes Root can get 'very close' to Tendulkar's record Test runs
- Tensions Rise in Jagityal Following the Murder of Congress Leader Maru Gangareddy
- ACB searches in municipal office
- iOS 18.1 to Launch Soon: Apple Confirms AI Features and AirPods Pro 2 Health Updates
- Blast at Jabalpur ordinance factory, several employees injured
- 94pc Indian doctors demand specialised upskilling opportunities: Report
Just In
ACB searches in municipal office
Highlights
ACB officials wrote in Pebbair Municipality office of Wanaparthy district.
ACB officials wrote in Pebbair Municipality office of Wanaparthy district. Municipal Commissioner Adiseshu has done painting works in wards 2, 3, 7 and 10 in the year 2023 and the bill for each bill is 83,930 rupees.
While the contractor agreed to pay 20,000 and gave 20,000 rupees to the commissioner, ACB DSP B Krishna Goud caught him with his staff.
ACB officers also searched the house of Municipal Commissioner Adiseshu in Hyderabad.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS