ACB searches in municipal office

ACB searches in municipal office
ACB officials wrote in Pebbair Municipality office of Wanaparthy district.

ACB officials wrote in Pebbair Municipality office of Wanaparthy district. Municipal Commissioner Adiseshu has done painting works in wards 2, 3, 7 and 10 in the year 2023 and the bill for each bill is 83,930 rupees.

While the contractor agreed to pay 20,000 and gave 20,000 rupees to the commissioner, ACB DSP B Krishna Goud caught him with his staff.

ACB officers also searched the house of Municipal Commissioner Adiseshu in Hyderabad.


