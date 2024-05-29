ACB sleuths raid RTA offices across State

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday conducted raids on the Road Transport Authority (RTA) offices across the State. The ACB covert team conducted extensive searches at 12 RTA offices and check-posts.

The targeted locations included RTA offices in Malakpet, Bandlaguda, Tolichowki, Ranga Reddy, Karimnagar, Siddipet, Nalgonda, Mahbubnagar, Mahabubabad, as well as Salur check-post in Nizamabad, Bhoraj Check post in Adilabad and Aswaraopet check-post in Khammam.

Under DSP Sridhar, officers searched the Bandlaguda RTA office and seized several documents. Extensive raids were held at the Hyderabad West Zone office.

During the raids, ACB sleuths seized an amount of unaccounted cash totalling Rs 2,70,720, shedding light on pervasive irregularities and illicit transactions within the RTA. The operation also involved thorough interrogation of suspected agents and RTA officials allegedly complicit in bribery schemes for services like vehicle registration.

The ACB move has reverberated throughout the RTA, a department marred by bureaucratic hurdles and accusations of corruption. As the investigation unfolds, further revelations are anticipated, exposing the depths of malpractices within the RTA.

The Telangana Auto and Motor Welfare Union general secretary M Dayanand demanded stern action against ‘corrupt’ officers who were fleecing applicants who came to RTA to complete their transport-related works. ‘The ACB, in the guise of lorry drivers, raided at RTA check-posts on the Telangana- AP border and recovered unauthorised cash allegedly collected from truck drivers’.

The ACB maintained that there have been complaints of cash collection by RTA officials from trucks passing through check-posts. It is said RTA officials recruited private persons unofficially to collect money. These unauthorised persons are paid by the RTA staff and officials. Legal action would be taken against the private persons working at check-post to collect money.