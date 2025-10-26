Accelerate corn procurement: Alleti

Nirmal: As part of his tour of Lakshmanchanda Mandal, MLA Alleti Maheshwar Reddy inspected corn fields in the outskirts of Munipelli village on Saturday. In light of the unexpected rains, he instructed officials to expedite the procurement process.

He advised them to initiate procurement directly at the fields to ease the process for farmers. Farmers expressed their happiness and gratitude to the MLA for this initiative. The event was attended by former MLA Nalla Indrakaran Reddy and other leaders.