Accused Sentenced to Three Years Rigorous Imprisonment in POCSO Case

In a significant ruling by the Fast Track Special Court in Rangareddy District, Mainam Kumar, a 27-year-old driver and resident of Old Nagol, has been sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment for offenses under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
In a significant ruling by the Fast Track Special Court in Rangareddy District, Mainam Kumar, a 27-year-old driver and resident of Old Nagol, has been sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment for offenses under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The verdict was delivered today in relation to a case registered at the Nagol police station.
Kumar was convicted for multiple charges including stalking, molestation, and indecency with a minor girl, following incidents that occurred within the Nagole police jurisdiction. The charges included sections 354-C (voyeurism), 354-D (stalking), and 507 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, along with Section 12 of the POCSO Act.
As part of the sentencing, the court imposed a fine of Rs. 5,000 on the accused, while also awarding a compensation of Rs. 1,00,000 to the victim, acknowledging the trauma endured.
This case, registered under Nagol Police Station (SC No. 223/2021), serves as a reminder of the legal system's commitment to protecting minors and addressing crimes against them with the seriousness they warrant.