Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Action initiated against four cops for thrashing youngsters in Sircilla

Action initiated against four cops for thrashing youngsters in Sircilla
Highlights

The district superintendent of police Rahul Hegde has passed orders attaching two sub-inspectors, a constable and a home guard to the police...

The district superintendent of police Rahul Hegde has passed orders attaching two sub-inspectors, a constable and a home guard to the police headquarters for thrashing youngsters on the New Year eve.

Getting into details, the police opposed the youngsters for breaking beer bottles on the road which ensued to a quarrel. However, when the drunk youth tried to attack, the policemen thrashed them who were injured and sent to a hospital.

A video of the police thrashing the youngsters was shared on social media which has gone viral. Following the incident, the Superintendent of Police initiated action against the policemen.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Tata Sons moves Supreme Court against NCLAT order on Cyrus Mistry2 Jan 2020 8:16 AM GMT

Tata Sons moves Supreme Court against NCLAT order on Cyrus Mistry

Guru Gobind Singh devoted self to fight against injustice, wrongdoing: Amit Shah
Guru Gobind Singh devoted self to fight against injustice,...
Several feared trapped after burning factory collapses in Delhi
Several feared trapped after burning factory collapses in Delhi
Security beefed up for PM Modi
Security beefed up for PM Modi's Karnataka visit
CAA Protests Related Violence In UP: 25 PFI Members Held
CAA Protests Related Violence In UP: 25 PFI Members Held


Top