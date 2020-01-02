Action initiated against four cops for thrashing youngsters in Sircilla

The district superintendent of police Rahul Hegde has passed orders attaching two sub-inspectors, a constable and a home guard to the police headquarters for thrashing youngsters on the New Year eve.

Getting into details, the police opposed the youngsters for breaking beer bottles on the road which ensued to a quarrel. However, when the drunk youth tried to attack, the policemen thrashed them who were injured and sent to a hospital.

A video of the police thrashing the youngsters was shared on social media which has gone viral. Following the incident, the Superintendent of Police initiated action against the policemen.