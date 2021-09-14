Actor bike accident: GHMC fines Aurobindo constructions of Rs 1 lakh

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Monday imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Aurobindu constructions for dumping construction material on road, that alleged to have caused the actor's bike accident.



The actor, Sai Dharam Tej, skid due to the sand on the road and was escaped with injuries as he was wearing a helmet. The actor is undergoing at Apollo hospital in Hyderabad. The challan issued by the GHMC is going viral on social media.

"Without the written permission of GHMC commissioner, you have placed/deposited on the street/public place which is form of inconvenience/danger to public safety which is an offence committed under HMC Act, 1955,"the notice said.

This comes after many blamed the GHMC for its negligence in maintaining the roads on the social media.











