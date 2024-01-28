Actor Venkatesh calls on CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Film actor Venkatesh, his brother and producer D Suresh Babu paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his residence here on Saturday.

This is the first time that the film actor Venkatesh has met Revanth Reddy after becoming the Chief Minister of Telangana State.

Later, former MLA and BRS leader Teegala Krishna Reddy also called on the Chief Minister at the Secretariat. Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Seethakka, Konda Surekha, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and CM Advisor Vem Narender Reddy were also present at the time of BRS leader meeting with the Chief Minister.

Speculations are doing the rounds that Teegala Krishna Reddy is likely to join the Congress party soon. Teegala Krishna Reddy, who once represented Maheshwaram Assembly constituency in Rangareddy district, was denied the ticket by the BRS party, opting Sabitha Indra Reddy, who has been elected as an MLA for the second consecutive term from the same segment. After that, Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) president Prof. Kodandaram and Siasat Urdu News paper Editor Amer Ali Khan, who have been nominated as MLCs under the Governor quota, called on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at Secretariat here on Saturday. Both thanked the Chief Minister for being nominated as the MLC.