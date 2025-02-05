Actress Gautami Urges CM Revanth Reddy to Provide Nutritious Kits for Cancer Patients

During a cancer awareness programme organized by the Pratima Foundation in Hanamkonda on Tuesday, popular Telugu actress and cancer survivor Gautami emphasized the vital role of NGOs and government bodies in raising awareness about cancer and supporting underprivileged patients.

Ms. Gautami explained that many cancer patients from economically disadvantaged backgrounds struggle with recovery due to a lack of access to proper nutrition. She urged Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to initiate the provision of nutritious food kits for such patients to ensure their better chances of recovery.

Drawing from her own battle with cancer, Gautami shared how she overcame her fears, driven by the determination to fight for her child. She underscored the significance of early detection and adhering to medical protocols for effective treatment.

Addressing a common misconception, Gautami clarified that cancer is not exclusive to those with a family history, and emphasized the dangers of tobacco-related products like gutka and pan masala, urging the youth to avoid them. She called on the government to set up rehabilitation centers in every district to help the younger generation combat these addictions.

Praising the Pratima Foundation for their efforts, Gautami expressed her gratitude for organizing the awareness event. Director of the Foundation, Boinpally Harini, noted the overwhelming participation of youth and students in the walkathon, underscoring that people in Tier-II cities are as engaged in health initiatives as those in larger metropolitan areas. She assured that the Pratima Foundation would continue hosting similar programmes to bolster cancer awareness.

Warangal MP Kadiyam Kavya extended her support for organizing health camps to facilitate early cancer detection and commended the Pratima Foundation for their initiative.

Earlier, more than 1,000 students and young people participated in a walkathon that took place from Public Gardens to Kaloji Auditorium in Hanamkonda, showing their commitment to the cause.