Actress Poonam Kaur hits back at trollers

Hyderabad: Reacting over BJP leader Priti Gandhi's tweet over a photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi holding her hand, actress Poonam Kaur took to Twitter to shut down 'derogator' comments.

A photo of Rahul Gandhi holding Poonam's hand during Bharat Jodo Yatra went viral. BJP leaders have made derogatory comments and tweets on this. BJP leader Priti Gandhi attached the photo on Twitter and commented that "Rahul Gandhi is following his great grandfather's footsteps".





Following the footsteps of his great grand father!!😂 pic.twitter.com/iAFMrOyg6w — Priti Gandhi - प्रीति गांधी (@MrsGandhi) October 29, 2022

Responding to Priti Gandhi's tweet, Poonam Kaur said, "This is absolutely demeaning of you. Remember Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about nari shakti. I almost slipped and toppled. Hence Rahul sir held my hand." She said that she met Rahu during Yatra in Dharmapur on Saturday and explained the hardships being faced by weavers to the Congress leader. 'Also, I told him about the problem due to 5% GST on handloom products imposed by BJP government,' she explained.

This is absolutely demeaning of you , remember prime minister spoke about #narishakti - I almost slipped and toppled that's how sir held my hand . https://t.co/keIyMEeqr6 — पूनम कौर ❤️ poonam kaur (@poonamkaurlal) October 29, 2022

Meanwhile, along with Congress leaders, others also strongly responded to Priti Gandhi's tweet. Congress party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said that Rahul Gandhi indeed following his great grandfather's footsteps and is uniting the country. Another leaders suggested Priti Gandhi that she needs treatment as her mental status is not good.

