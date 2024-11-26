  • Menu
Additional Collector Fyzan Ahmed launches Mahila Sakthi Canteen

Additional Collector Fyzan Ahmed launches Mahila Sakthi Canteen
Nirmal: Additional Collector Fyzan Ahmed inaugurated the Mahila Shakti Canteen at the medical college in the Nirmal town on Monday. Speaking on the...

Nirmal: Additional Collector Fyzan Ahmed inaugurated the Mahila Shakti Canteen at the medical college in the Nirmal town on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that Mahila Shakti canteens will contribute a lot to the empowerment of women. Mahila Shakti canteens will help women’s self-help groups to become financially stronger. He said that quality food with hygiene should be provided to the medical students through this Mahila Shakti canteen.

He appealed to medical students, faculty and staff to use the Mahila Shakti canteen set up on the college premises and give a helping hand to the women’s empowerment. District Lead Bank Manager Ram Gopal, Vaidya College Principal Srinivas, MEPMA PD Subhash, other officials, staff and others participated in this programme.

