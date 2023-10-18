Additional collector helds a joint meeting with the NHAI officials and land victims

The District additional collector Cheerla Srinivas Sagar has conducted a joint meeting with officials of the National Highway Authority of India and the farmers who lost their lands under the Bharath mala project,an high way road from Surath to Chennai.



On this occasion the additional collector stated that the land Issues of the farmers should be solved immediately, he also addressed the problems which became a hurdle to road works, with the NHAI officials,and the farmers who lost their land under six lane high way ,in the Integrated District Collector Office on Wednesday.

The farmers from Gattu,Ieeja, Vaddepalli,Rajoli were brought their land acquisition problems to the notice of the participated officials in the meeting.

The national Highway goes 53 kilometres in the district,through Gattu,Ieeja, Vaddepalli Rajoli Mandals.,due to this the land rates will be increased and the Economic corridors,(commercial complexes),multi zone centres will be developed in the district.

The NHAI officials said that 150 over bridges,and 300 pipe lines will be provided along the a high way in the district.Alternative routes have been taken to avoid the dust caused by the soil moving vehicles on the highway.For the convenience of the farmers who have lands along the National highway 3 bridges are planning per kilometre.Due to this the water from the canals will not be interrupted for the cultivation land.The roads are being constructed according to the survey of village,and mandal.If the farmers may have any problems they can contact the Tashildars,and district survey and land records officials,they can solve the problems.

SDC Subramanyam,AO Bhadrappa,District Survey and land records officer Rama Chandra, Technical manager Babu, Project director Yogesh Tilak, Survey officials, Tashildars of all Mandals and concerned officials and Farmers of land effected villages were participated in the meeting.