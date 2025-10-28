Live
Additional Collector Lakshminarayana Stresses Swift Action on Grievances at Prajavani Program
District Additional Collector Lakshminarayana instructed officials to give top priority to grievances received during the Prajavani program and ensure their speedy resolution.
The program was held on Monday at the Integrated District Office Complex in the Video Conference Hall, where a total of 52 petitions were received from various parts of the district. Citizens submitted applications and expressed their concerns on a range of local issues.
The Additional Collector emphasized that officials should not keep any complaints pending and must conduct timely reviews to resolve them at the earliest.
Trainee Deputy Collector Manoj Kumar Reddy, along with officials from various departments, participated in the program.
