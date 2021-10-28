Adilabad: 2 die in clash during Ursu festival

In a tragic incident, two people succumbed to injuries during Ursu festival in Gundala village of Icchoda mandal of Adilabad district on Wednesday.

Going into details, arrangements are made for the Ursu festival every year by a group from the village. On Wednesday, a group took up the arrangement works for the festival and another group objected it in setting up the DJ which escalated a quarrel between the two groups.



Two people died in the clash and more than 10 people were injured who were shifted to RIMS in Adilabad. The police registered a case and took up an investigation.