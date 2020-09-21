Adilabad: At least 2 teachers died from coronavirus after schools reopened

Adilabad: After government schools were opened across the State from August 27, several teachers fell victims of Covid-19.

According to official records, about 52 teachers were tested corona positive and two deaths were registered so far since schools were opened in Adilabad district. Family members of these teachers, who were tested positive, also became victims. The teachers were afraid as they are getting infected with coronavirus and also their family members.

In the joint Adilabad ITDA Agency area, about 45,000 students are studying in different schools and 1,895 teachers and 1,085 CRTs are working in Agency area.

The State government had announced holidays for all schools in view of the spread of corona pandemic from the second week of March.

This year academic year started lately and teachers are going to the schools from August 27 and online classes were started from September 1.

The teachers are visiting students' houses to monitor how students are coping with online classes, how they are listening online lessons and how much they are able to understand and such issues.

These visits to students' houses and interacting with the parents made the teachers to fall victim to Covid-19. Even after following safety measures, many teachers and their family members were infected with coronavirus.

Problems in Agency areas

Teachers, who are working with Tribal Welfare Ashram Schools and GPS Schools in agency area, are facing difficulties in taking home tuitions to three students per day, two-hours per each student.

This means, they have to spend six hours with the students in a day.

Normally students from 10 to 15 nearby villages will join ashram schools and teachers have to adopt two to three villages and take home tuitions to their students, following Covid-19 rules.

State Teachers Union district president Ashok Kumar Jadhav said at a time when coronavirus was spreading rapidly in rural areas, Tribal Welfare Commissioner ordering teachers to take home tuitions to three students per day for two hours, is not right. He demanded the government to immediately withdraw the orders.