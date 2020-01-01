Adilabad: Caste-wise voters list will pave way for finalization of quota in dist

Adilabad: The caste-wise voter list in the municipalities has paved the way for the finalisation of reservation for the municipal elections in the district.



The notification was for the municipal elections will be issued on January 7. The reservation in ward concillors' could be decided only two to three days before the election notification.

Meanwhile, officials have been preparing to organize meetings with political parties to announce caste-wise reservations for the Municipal chairpersons, and ward councils, likely to be on January 3 or 4. The Municipal Commissioners said that people could file a complaint till January 2, if they have any complaint with voters list they released recently. If anybody finds their name missing in the voters list they can apply on January 6.

On January 4, the ward-wise final voter list, and on January 7 notifications will be released.

From January 8, nominations will be accepted. It came to be known that the Elections Commission has issued orders to municipal officers to make available polling stations details on or before January 15.

The Elections Commission has decided to give reservation at the State level in the municipal elections. And this time it is expected that the Adilabad municipality will be reserved for BC.

As the number of BC voters is high, with majority councilors, the Chairman seat will be reserved for BC almost.

If the equation changes, then the general seat can be reserved for the BC. In Joint Adilabad district, Nirmal Khanapur, Bhainsa Kagaznagar, Mancherial, Bellampalli, Luxittepet, Kyathanpalli, Chennuru, Nagpur total eleven municipalities will go to polls. In these municipalities out of total 5,93,463 voters, 2,94,738 are men and 2,98,725 are women. Due to the delay in the announcement of caste- wise voters list. It can be announced on January 2.

There was a lot of confusion, as voters objected to caste-wise list. There was so many mistakes in caste, and community voters list. In Adilabad municipality, there are 1,27,801 voters among them women voters are high, women are 64,738, in Nirmal municipality 89,318, Khanapur 15,604, Bhainsa 41,728 women, in Kagaznagar 45,156,Mancherial 85,557,Bellampalli 41,104, Kyathanpalli 25,441, Luxittipet 16,439 Naspur 62,670 are women.