Adilabad: Costly vegetables continue to haunt poor people

Adilabad: The middle class family and below poverty line people's struggle never seem to end as the vegetable prices rise drastically.



It is believed that the traders importing the vegetables from other parts of the district due to lack of vegetable production in the district to meet the needs of the people.

According to the traders, rise in diesel and petrol prices have pushed up transport costs.

It is learnt that the recent unfavorable weather conditions have led to a decline in yields leading to hike in prices of vegetables in the market.

With the situations not in favor, the common people are hesitating to buy vegetables. It is to mention here that at present the price of tomatoes have gone upto Rs 100 per kg and onions and other vegetables prices has reached up to Rs 70-80 per kg. With the drastic hike in vegetable prices, the poor people are forced to buy the vegetables with all the money they earn per day.

Not to forget that ordinary people are facing severe financial difficulties with the rising prices of vegetables every day.

In Adilabad market, tomatoes are sold at Rs.100 per kg, Chillies at Rs.60, Onions at Rs.80, Bitter Gourd, Coriander at Rs.60, Cauliflower at Rs.70, Cabbage at Rs.60.

The people demands that government needs to respond to the situation and take steps to control the prices so that the poor middle class can afford to eat three time meals a day.

Manohar Rao, a private employee speaking to The Hans India, said that due to rise in vegetable prices, he is avoiding to buy vegetables as he cannot afford.