Adilabad: Girls advised to become financially independent

Adilabad: Collector Sikta Patnaik said financial independence and skills are essential for girls. The National Girl's Day celebrations held under the auspices of Jana Shikshan Sansthan at TTDC on Monday.



District Collector Sikta Patnaik participating as chief guest, congratulated all the girls on the occasion.The Collector lauded the voluntary organisation for conducting training programmes in various fields and providing employment opportunities.

Addressing the girl, the Collector said that they should acquire skills and gain employment opportunities and acquiring financial independence. She praised the women officers working in various departments and sectors.

Talking about Covid vaccination drive underway in the district, she said all those who are above 15 years must be vaccinated. Those who took the first dose were told to take the double dose. The Collector also said that in view of increasing number of Covid cases in the district, everyone should abide by the Covid regulations. The Collector released a poster on Girls' Day.

Welfare Officer Milka, District Child Welfare Officer Prasad, Jana Shikshan Sansthan representative Surender, representatives of voluntary organisations and others were present.