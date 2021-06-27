Adilabad: Mother calls Sangeetakka to return home

Adilabad: A mother calls her daughter to leave the jungle and come home to lead a normal life with their family member and this is her last wish to leave together, as she is in the last stage of her life. She says, a child if you come back, if may live happily for a few more days.

Anjanabai mother of (Maoist) Dandakaranya zonal committee member of Chattisghadh Sumana alias Sangeeta Akka, wants her daughter to come back to their village and leave together with their brother Dasari Subhash and sister-in-law Latha who are awaiting for her since many years.

Mother Anjana Bai said that, she came to know that, many Maoist dying in the forest lack of proper food and water and no proper treatment during the lockdown period and she along with their family and their villager are looking forward for her arrival.

Superintendent of Police, Rajesh Chandra called upon the Maoist to surrender to police and the department is ready to provide high-level medical treatment for Maoists, for whose health was worsening in anonymity and were waiting for treatment, surrendered immediately.

On Saturday, SP along with the police officials went to Dedra village under Bazarhathnoor mandal in Adilabad district. Visited the family members of (Maoist) Sumana alias Sangeet Akka, to know their problems, enquired whether they were getting Rythu Bandhu benefits, ration goods, etc. from the government, interacted Maoist Sumana family members mother Anjanabai, younger brothers Dasari Subhash, Ramesh, sister-in-law Latha, and handed over some cash, for months Adequate essentials, clothes, blankets.

Spoke to her mother. He said the Maoists were resorting to towns for medical treatment, adding that ordinary members were in critical condition and would seek better treatment if the Maoists surrendered immediately, adding that Sumana @ Sangeet Akka (38) was fascinated by Maoist magic at little age 22 years. She joined the movement, found out that she was very sensitive and could not stand in the jungle, and immediately surrender to the police. The reward for her was Rs 5 lakh, and the government would help provide a double bedroom, a farm land for livelihood, provide treatment at a reputed hospital, and family members, assured in the presence of the villagers that all measures would be taken to make life happier among the villagers, he said.

Later, they distributed a 32-inch smart TV worth Rs 30,000, a Tata Sky Dish antenna and also distributed books for the school in the village.

Both, Inspector M Nile, Bazarhathnoor SI Uday Kumar, Sarpanch Bhim Rao, MPTC Chandu, village Patel Lingu, Doctors M Suresh and others were present.