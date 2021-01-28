X
Adilabad: Panchayat Raj assistant held for accepting bribe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested a panchayat raj assistant for allegedly accepting a bribe from a contractor in Adilabad.

The officials said that the panchayat raj officer Chandrasekhar demanded the money from the contractor for discharging his official duties. The contractor, Sunil who did not want to bribe the officer approached the ACB officials who laid a trap and caught the officer red-handed while taking Rs 2 lakh bribe for recording four gravel roads in a measurement book.

The ACB officials arrested the officer and registered a case. He will be produced in the ACB special court in Karimnagar today evening.

