Adilabad: TRS, BJP, Congress busy in finalizing candidates

Adilabad: After the finalisation of reservations for the upcoming municipal elections, the political equations are changing fast as the deadline for nomination filing is fast approaching in Adilabad district. Selection of chairman and ward member candidates has become difficult for the TRS, BJP and Congress as the chairman seat was reserved for BC General. As there is not much time for filing nominations, ticket aspirants are meeting MLAs and party senior leaders to request them to consider their names for the chairman post. They are leaving no stone unturned to get the B form of their respective parties for the civic polls.



Senior leaders of various political parties are busy in verifying the candidates' details caste wise, winning chances, personal qualities etc. The ruling TRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had handed over the responsibility of candidates' selection to MLAs and Ministers.

Politics during the municipal elections is changing colours. Some candidates are threatening the party leaders that they will join other parties if they won't get party ticket. Councillor selections has become a big problem to the respective party leaders, even before the selection of chairman candidates in Adilabad, Mancherial and Nirmal districts is completed.

As the reservations are not favourable in some wards, some leaders are planning to field their spouses in the field. In the joint Adilabad district, there are 12 municipalities and of these, elections will be held in 11 municipalities and elections in one municipality was held due to a court case. Three municipalities are reserved for BC General, three for SC General, three seats reserved for General Reserved. Chennuru is reserved for Women General, Bhainsa is for BC women, Adilabad, Kagaznagar and Luxettipet are reserved for General. Bellampalli, Naspur and Kyathanpalli are reserved for SC General, Nirmal and Khanapur are reserved for BC General.

As Adilabad municipal chairman post was reserved for General, MLA Jogu Ramanna is trying to field his son Jogu Premendar. Its learnt that BJP district president Payala Shankar is planning to stay away from the competition and trying to field his nearest relative in the competition. Former ZP chairperson Chittyala Suhasini Reddy is moving steps to contest.

Keeping in mind that the BJP had won more votes than the ruling TRS in the parliament elections, its leaders are working hard to make the party win in the municipal elections. They are moving their steps strategically.

As the Congress is trying to gain the votes of Minority community with National Register of Citizens and Citizenship Amendment Act and senior leader and former Minister Ramachandra Reddy and Sujatha, district president Bhargav Deshpanday is busy in finalising their chairman candidate as well as counsellors.