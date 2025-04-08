Adivasi Pride On Display! Guv inaugurates Tribal Museum

Bhadrachalam: It was a proud moment for the tribal people in the area and the locals in general when Governor Jishnu Dev Varma formally inaugurated the Tribal Museum on Monday. Set up at the Bhadrachalam ITDA premises on Monday, the museum has long been in the awaited by everyone. Much to the joy of attendees, the Governor was given a tribal traditional welcome at ITDA.

On this occasion, he specially congratulated ITDA PO B Rahul after looking through various items installed at the museum that are a mark on the preservation of tribal culture and traditions. He praised this occasion stating that it would be very useful for future generations.

Varma said that there was a need to further develop the tribals in all ways. Offering advice, he asked that attention be paid to modernise the museum. He also advised officials to take initiatives to provide employment opportunities to the tribals who are making artefacts related to their culture, traditions, and customs.

Later, he went around the museum and looked through the various types of mud and traditional houses set up there, expressing his joy.

In a warm-hearted moment, he tasted dishes prepared by the tribal women assuring them that he would have a complete tribal meal when he visits Bhadrachalam again. On this occasion, the Governor took a photo and delighted the people there.

Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, MP Porika Balaram Nayak, MLAs Dr Tellam Venkat Rao and Koram Kanakaiah, and Bhadradri Kothagudem District Collector Jitesh V Patil along with Rahul were present on the event.

Notably, the museum offers viewers a view of over 200 objects that includes agricultural instruments, tools, musical instruments, bamboo artefacts, and other exhibits illustrating the lifestyle and traditions of tribals.

There are paintings related to the tribals on display and so is a selfie point for everyone.

The renovation of Tribal Museum at Integrated Tribal Development Agency office premises was started in December 2024 and was done at a cost of Rs 50 lakhs. It is now open to the people from 8 am to 11 pm with various entry fee structure.