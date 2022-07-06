Adopt 3-level strategy to counter seasonal diseases: Health Minister Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday asked officials to adopt a three-level strategy to protect people from seasonal diseases.

Rao reviewed the seasonal diseases with the ITDA officials through tele-conference. He directed officials to create awareness, detect diseases and take up medications. He asked them to take the support of Panchayat Raj and other department officials in creating awareness on seasonal diseases with the help of the Samskritika Saradhi troops.

The minister said, with the decrease in temperatures and changes in atmosphere, there are chances of health problems. Along with this, the rainy season would result in spurt of diseases. Hence officials should be on high alert.

Rao said after the formation of Telangana the government was setting up camps in remote tribal areas. The fever survey and other initiatives taken by the government have helped in controlling the spread of diseases, the minister stated.

He said better sanitation, with the help of Palle Pragathi, and providing tractors to every village and arranging clean drinking water to the poor, were bringing qualitative changes. The Centre has declared that Telangana was heading to being declared as malaria-free.

However, the minister asked officials to be cautious regarding health of children. He asked them to ensure there are no cases of dengue and Chicken Gunya. "If there are one or two cases, authorities should initiate action and provide proper medication".

Rao asked officials to focus on Eturunagaram, Utnoor, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nagarkurnool ITDAs. Since Covid and seasonal diseases have the same symptoms, he asked officials not to delay and encourage people to go for tests in local health centres.