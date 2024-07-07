Advocating for a drug-free future

Nizamabad : Atan awareness conference held on the eradication of narcotics, High Court Judge and State Legal Services Association Executive Chairman Sujoy Pal Hitavu urged students to avoid drugs and intoxicants that can ruin their lives and futures.

The event, organised by the Nizamabad District Legal Service Organization, took place on Saturday at the conference hall of the integrated district office complex.

Justice Sujoy Pal emphasised the need for students to stay focused on their goals without falling prey to drugs. Highlighting the drastic changes over the years, he remarked, “During our student days, the term drugs was unheard of, and student suicides were non-existent. Today, the situation is alarmingly different with many students falling victim to drug addiction and mental health issues.”

He attributed the rise in drug use to the distractions brought about by advanced technology, which, while beneficial for learning, also contribute to students losing focus.

He encouraged students to pursue their goals with dedication, resilience, and self-confidence, advising them not to be discouraged by setbacks.

Meanwhile, High Court Judge P Sreesudha echoed his sentiments, pointing out that the lack of responsibility among today’s youth makes them more susceptible to drug addiction.

Sachin Gorpade, Zonal Director of the Narcotic Control Bureau, Hyderabad, provided a detailed presentation on the harmful effects of drugs, preventive measures, and the legal consequences of drug possession. He warned that drug abuse not only weakens individuals physically and mentally but also poses significant risks to society.

District Judge Sunitha Kunchala highlighted the social programmes conducted by the District Legal Service Organisation aimed at combating drug abuse.