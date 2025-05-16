African beauties take a peek into Pochampally handloom artistry

Hyderabad: Miss World 2025, Pochampally Ikat, African Contestants, Telangana Handlooms, Cultural Heritage, Bhoodan MovementIn celebration of India’s rich textile heritage, 25 contestants of the 72nd Miss World pageant representing the African region embarked on a tour of the famous handloom village of Pochampally, the hub of the iconic Pochampally Ikat weaving, located in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.

The visit, organised as part of the pageant’s ongoing cultural experiences in Telangana, aims to showcase the globally recognised textile heritage of the village and support local artisans. Pochampally, a cluster of 80 villages, is a major hub of handwoven silk, cotton and tie-dye, with several weavers crafting exquisite textiles using traditional looms and age-old designs.

The village is known for its distinctive ikat patterns, which has earned it recognition as one of the best tourist villages in the world by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). Known as Bhoodan Pochampally, the village also holds historical significance, commemorating the Bhoodan movement initiated by Acharya Vinoba Bhave, making it a symbol of community-driven progress and innovation.

The delegates were accorded a traditional welcome with dance and ceremonial tilak, which set the tone for an authentic cultural immersion. The vibrant beats of local music and the graceful movements of the dancers reflected the deep artistic traditions of the region. The contestants then began their tour of the museum at Pochampally Handloom Park, where they observed the intricate process of ikat weaving.

The delegates also had the opportunity to experience traditional mehndi and enjoy live music, further enhancing their understanding of the artistic heritage of the village.

Adding to the cultural experience, the contestants watched an audio-visual film presented by Telangana Tourism, showcasing the significance and history of Telangana handlooms. The presentation highlighted the state's efforts in preserving and promoting its rich textile traditions on a global platform.

Miss World Organisation CEO Julia Morley said, “Pochampally is a remarkable example of India's rich cultural and textile heritage. This visit not only highlights the skill and artistry of its weavers, but also underscores the importance of preserving these timeless traditions. It is inspiring to watch the contestants immerse themselves in the history and craftsmanship that defines this vibrant community.” As the Miss World 2025 journey progresses, contestants will have more opportunities to explore Telangana's rich cultural tapestry, celebrating the diverse crafts and traditions that form the backbone of India's cultural identity.