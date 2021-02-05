After health workers. 80,000 cops to be given vaccine in Telangana

The Telangana government will vaccinate around 80,000 police personnel across the state including law and order, traffic and those attached to various battalions in the next few days i.e., after the vaccination of sanitary and health workers.



According to the Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order) Jitender, the date of vaccination for the police personnel has not decided yet and a final will be taken today.

It is speculated that the vaccination drive for the police personnel is likely to begin on Monday. Officials said that interested police personnel can take the vaccine at the designated centres.

In Telangana, a large number of police personnel contracted the virus and many succumbed to it as well.

So far, 1,88,097 health workers were given vaccine including more than 11,547 private health workers. According to the state director of public health Dr G Srinivas Rao, the vaccination for private healthcare workers will end today.