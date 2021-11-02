After postal ballot, Gellu Srinivas leads in 8th round

For the first time, TRS party took the lead in the counting of votes after postal ballot. The party candidate Gellu Srinivas is leading with 162 votes over BJP candidate Eatala Rajender.

TRS party is said to have been leading in Veenavanka which is the native place of Gellu Srinivas.



At the end of the eight round, Gellu Srinivas took the lead with 4,248 votes and 4,086 votes were polled for Eatala Rajender. So far, Eatala Rajender bagged 35,107 votes while 31,837 votes were polled for Gellu Srinivas.

