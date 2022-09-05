After Shah and Nadda, now Tarun Chugh visits party worker's house in Hyd

Hyderabad: The BJP high command has focussed on putting party policies into practise in order to inspire the party cadre and strengthen its foundation. Senior BJP leaders have been visiting the homes of the party's activists as part of this initiative and spending time with them. They converse with them and get to know of their issues.

Telangana BJP State In-charge Tarun Chugh paid a visit to an activist's home in Hyderabad's Red Hills, and received his blessing after touching his feet. The activist house had a few unanticipated moments.

Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, lifted the spirits of the party's cadre a few days ago when he spent some time at the home of an activist. Prior to speaking at a public meeting in the Munugodu constituency, BJP National President JP Nadda also did the same while meeting with a party activist at his home.