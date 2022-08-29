Agri-scientists bag 'Dr SK Vasal Award' for efficient use of plant genetic resources

Hyderabad: The Indian Society of Plant Genetic Resources, New Delhi that promotes and recognises research in Agrobiodiversity management, has conferred the prestigious 'Dr SK Vasal Award for Efficient Use of Plant Genetic Resources' for the year 2021 to three teams from National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources (NBPGR) Regional Station, Hyderabad, Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticulture University (SKLTSHU) and another from Indian Grassland and Fodder Research Institute (ICAR-IGFRI).

The award consists of a Plaque, Citation, Certificate and a cash prize of Rs One lakh. The team consists of scientists such as Dr N Sivaraj, Dr Someswara Rao Pandravada and Dr V Kamala from ICAR-NBPGR regional station in Rajendranagar, Hyderabad besides Pidigam Saidaiah, Associate Professor from Sri konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University.

The award was presented by Dr RS Paroda, Ex Secretary DARE & DG, ICAR, Dr T Mahapatra, Ex Secretary DARE & DG, ICAR and Dr SK Vasal, World Food Prize Laureate during a function held in New Delhi on August 20.

Over the last three decades, the team excelled and significantly contributed to utilisation of genetic resources in crop improvement research especially in germplasm collection and conservation in National Genebank, germplasm evaluation, germplasm distribution, organizing field days, germplasm awareness programmes, GIS analysis.

The team contributed to the release of seven varieties of rice like (Maruteru Sannalu), sorghum (Parbhani Moti), coriander (APHU Dhania-1. Sudha and Susthira), cluster bean (RCHCB-01/ Telangana Gokarakaya-1) and yardlong bean (RCHYB-01/ Bhagyanagar Podugubobbarlu-1) from germplasm which made visible and high impact with yield advantage and additional economic returns to the farming community.

Dr B Neeraja Prabhakar, The Vice Chancellor, Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University and Dr. K Anitha, Head, NBPGR Regional Station, Hyderabad appreciated the award receiving team and called for contemporary research in plant genetic resources useful for human nutrition and increasing farmers net profit.