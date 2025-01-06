Agricultural Market Committee Oath-Taking Ceremony Completed

Nagar Kurnool : In the presence of Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, Nagarkurnool MLA Dr. Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy, and MLC Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy, the newly formed governing body of the Nagarkurnool Agricultural Market Committee took their oaths. The oath-taking ceremony of the new market committee members was held at the Nellikonda Agricultural Market Yard in Nagarkurnool district. Senior Congress leader from Peddamudunuru village, Venepalli Ramana Rao, took the oath as Chairman of the Market Committee, and Jangayya took the oath as Vice Chairman. Along with them, the Directors also took their oaths, marking the formation of the new governing body.

The event saw the participation of Telangana State Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, MLAs Kasireddy Narayana Reddy, Chikkudu Vamsi Krishna, and various other Chairpersons at the district level, as well as numerous Congress leaders, workers, and the public.

During the ceremony, MLA Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy expressed his commitment to bringing in significant funds from the government for the development of the agricultural market, with the aim of benefiting farmers.



































