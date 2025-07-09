Ahead of JH bypolls, TG BJP mulls strengthening party from grassroots

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP is developing strategies to strengthen the party uniformly across the state in preparation for the upcoming local body elections and the next assembly elections. Telangana BJP chief N. Ramchander Rao stated that the party has a strong presence in Northern Telangana and several other regions of the state. However, efforts will now be concentrated on enhancing the party’s organization in all areas of the state.

In line with this goal, the party plans to reconstitute its committees over the next 20 days, following national party guidelines. He expressed confidence that the party would achieve significant gains during the local body elections. “The main objective is to strengthen the party from the polling booth level, and efforts will be directed towards that,” he said, adding that all party workers and leadership would work diligently in this regard. He also cautioned that any deviation from the party line would be taken seriously.

Ramchander Rao indicated that the party is also focused on winning the Jubilee Hills by-election. He noted that, unlike before, “there is a new realignment of the political landscape in Jubilee Hills. The BRS is absent from the scene, and Congress, which previously took second place, is now being seen as less viable. The BJP is viewed as the alternative.” In this context, he sees the upcoming Jubilee Hills by-election as a critical challenge that requires all efforts to secure victory.

Regarding the broader political situation in the state, Ramchander Rao emphasized that Congress has failed to deliver on its electoral promises. The BJP plans to launch a series of agitations to pressure the state government to fulfill these commitments.

During a meeting with the party’s official representatives on Tuesday, he stressed the importance of their roles in communicating the ideologies and programs of the BJP to the public.

The meeting, which was attended by BJP State General Secretary Dr. Kasam Venkateswarlu, State Secretary Dr. S. Prakash Reddy, and other state representatives, highlighted that the struggles of the BJP against the anti-people policies of the Congress government should be effectively communicated to the people.

Reflecting on his previous experience as a state official representative, Ramchander Rao remarked that it has deepened his understanding of the significant responsibilities he now bears.