AHOY NAVARATRI ! Gujaratis, Marwaris set to groove to Garba beats

Hyderabad: With the aim of showcasing the traditionalism and authenticity of festivities, the Gujarati and Marwari communities are set to celebrate Navaratri this year, keeping the traditional essence alive. Organizers from both communities are gearing up with innovative themes to attract people throughout these nine days. The Marwari and Gujarati communities celebrate the festival similarly, with a few unique traditions of their own. This year, many Garba organizers plan to use materials reminiscent of earlier days. Additionally, several organizers have begun Garba rehearsals and are offering free workshops.

Rajesh C. Shah, trustee of the Gujarati Pragati Samaj, stated, “As people have forgotten how we traditionally celebrated by placing the Garbi, we aim to promote our culture. For the past 83 years, we’ve celebrated Navaratri as it was in ancient days, and this is our 84th year at the Gujarati School in Koti.”

“This year, we plan to celebrate grandly with décor reflecting how traditional Gujarati households were adorned. Our Maha Arti on Ashtami Day will be performed uniquely, inspired by Coldplay,” said Saloni Jain from Navkar Navratri Utsav, which has been held in Begumpet for six years.

Rajesh Mehta, president of the Cyberabad Gujarati Association, mentioned, "Every year we introduce different concepts. We will organize Garba in traditional dress, reflecting how people used to perform Garba around the 'Garbi,' a clay lantern containing a 'Diya,' known as a Garbha Deep or womb lamp. For the past 12 years, we have been organizing events at Naren Gardens Convention Center in Miyapur."

Prakash Jadeja, who has organized these festivities for several years, noted, “Garba is performed with passion during these nine days, and this year we have received an overwhelming response, with most passes booked well in advance.”