AI in newsroom: BRAOU seminar explores future of journalism

A two-day national seminar titled “Future of Journalism in the AI Era: Challenges and Opportunities” commenced on Friday at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU), Hyderabad. Organized by the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, the seminar brings together leading academics, media professionals, and researchers to explore the transformative impact of Artificial Intelligence on journalism and media practices.

The seminar was inaugurated by Dr. K. Keshava Rao, Advisor (Public Affairs), Government of Telangana, who emphasized the need for ethical frameworks and regulatory mechanisms in the evolving AI-media landscape. Shruti Patil, Additional Director General, PIB & Central Bureau of Communication, Hyderabad, graced the event as the distinguished guest, highlighting the role of public communication in the digital age.

The keynote address was delivered by Prof. DVR Murthy, Vice-Chancellor of Andhrakesari University, Ongole, Andhra Pradesh, who spoke on the convergence of AI and journalism education.

Presiding over the inaugural session, Prof. Ghanta Chakrapani, Vice-Chancellor of BRAOU, stressed the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration to address the challenges posed by AI in journalism.

Guests of honor included Prof. G. Pushpa Chakrapani, Director of Academics, and Dr. L. Vijaya Krishna Reddy (LVK), Registrar of BRAOU.

The seminar features a rich array of sub-themes, including cross-media storytelling: cultural, social, and technological challenges; AI in film and electronic media; AR and VR in newsrooms;- Deepfakes and media integrity, and AI’s impact on PR and corporate communication. Two panel discussions, one on “Credibility of News in the AI Era” and another on “Journalism Education and Research in the AI Era”—are scheduled to foster dialogue on pressing issues like misinformation, media ethics, and curriculum reform.

The valedictory session on October 18 will be headlined by Prof. V. Balakista Reddy, Chairman, Telangana Council of Higher Education, with K. Sreenivas Reddy, Chairman, Media Academy of Telangana, as the distinguished guest. Mohan Rammoorthy, Associate Dean, Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, will deliver the keynote address. Prof. Ghanta Chakrapani will again preside, with Dr. LVK as the guest of honor.