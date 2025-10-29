AIDSA demands more teeth to fight against dental quackery across state

The All India Dental Students and Surgeons Association Telangana State Committee on Monday demanded that the Telangana State Dental Council and the Principal of Government Dental College, Hyderabad, address the growing issue of dental quackery in Telangana. The Association, under the leadership of National President Dr M D Manzur Ahmed, had a crucial meeting with the Registrar of the Telangana State Dental Council today. A formal representation was submitted to the Telangana Dental Council demanding strict and immediate action against unqualified individuals illegally practising dentistry and those aiding or collaborating with them.

The representation urged the Council to take immediate action against illegal dental clinics run by unqualified individuals. It specifically requested the cancellation of the registration of BDS/MDS dentists who support, collaborate with, or rent clinics to quacks. The Registrar of the Telangana State Dental Council responded positively and assured that necessary steps will be initiated to safeguard the dignity of the dental profession and protect public health.

In the meeting with the GDC Principal, the Principal of Government Dental College, Hyderabad, expressed full support and assured complete cooperation within the scope of his authority to strengthen AIDSA’s efforts against dental quackery.

The Registrar extended full cooperation and made two major commitments, including strict action against consultants associated with quacks. A strong warning will be issued to consultants working in quack clinics, and licenses will be subject to cancellation if found involved. The Registrar also advised that if a quack is using a registered dentist’s name without consent, the concerned dentist must ensure immediate removal and file a police complaint if required. Plans are to be taken up to educate the public on the dangers of quackery and its harmful impact on public health.

The AIDSA delegation, led by Dr M D Manzur Ahmed, reaffirmed its commitment to uphold ethical dental practice, protect the professional integrity of qualified dentists, and work closely with authorities to eradicate dental quackery from Telangana.