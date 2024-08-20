Live
- Mpox outbreak in Africa neglected
- Border calls for 'tired' Gabba to make way for new stadium following Test hosting snub
- ‘Double iSmart’ Box Office Collection: Ram Pothineni's Film Hits Rs 11.75 Crores in 4 Days
- India raising its heft on geopolitical stage
- World Mosquito Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, and Significance
- Advani clinches grand double
- Sivaji and Laya Reunite After 19 Years for a New Crime Comedy Thriller
- 2-day orientation session for engg. students held
- 'Do not link Durga Puja with RG Kar tragedy', appeals Bengal association
- Lankan minister meets KTR; praises devpt in BRS rule
Just In
AIDWA members tie rakhis to DSP
Highlights
Gadwal: The district committee of the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) organised Raksha Bandhan celebrations at the district police...
Gadwal: The district committee of the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) organised Raksha Bandhan celebrations at the district police headquarters.
As part of the event, AIDWA district secretary A Narmada tied a Rakhi to the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and conveyed her best wishes on the occasion. She urged the DSP to act as a brother to those in distress and step forward to help the women facing injustice. Other members Pavitra and Rajitha also took part in the programme.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS