AIDWA members tie rakhis to DSP

Gadwal: The district committee of the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) organised Raksha Bandhan celebrations at the district police headquarters.

As part of the event, AIDWA district secretary A Narmada tied a Rakhi to the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and conveyed her best wishes on the occasion. She urged the DSP to act as a brother to those in distress and step forward to help the women facing injustice. Other members Pavitra and Rajitha also took part in the programme.

