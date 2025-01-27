Live
- Success is divided into two ways: Twinkle Khanna
- Celebrating National Geographic Day: A tribute to exploration and discovery
- Career opportunities in medical tourism
- 'The Birthday Boy' Shines at Jaipur International Film Festival
- KTR alleges govt implementing schemes for only one village per mandal
- Paving the way for inclusive & future-ready education
- This weight loss app can track fibre, protein content in meals
- WHO is tackling global health crises?
- Your Horoscope for 27 January 2025: What the Stars Say Today
- Major hurdle for Trump’s Ukraine plan
Just In
AIMIM chief unfurls national flag in Old City
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday hoisted the national flag in the Old City on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day celebrations.
Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday hoisted the national flag in the Old City on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day celebrations.
Like every year, Asaduddin Owaisi hoisted the flag at Madina Circle near the historic Charminar and various other areas in the Hyderabad Parliamentary Constituency.
A large number of local businessmen and MIM leaders and workers were present on the occasion, including Pathergatti corporator Syed Sohail Quadri, Mohammed Ilyas Bukhari, owner of Mohammed Cap Mart, and others.
Meanwhile, MIM MLAs Akbaruddin Owaisi (Chandrayangutta), Jaffar Hussain Meraj (Yakutpura), Mohammed Mubeen (Bahadurpura), Mir Zulfiqar Ali (Charminar), Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala (Malakpet), Mohammed Majid Hussain (Nampally), and Kausar Mohiuddin (Karwan) also hoisted the national flag in their respective constituencies.