AIMIM chief unfurls national flag in Old City

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday hoisted the national flag in the Old City on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day celebrations.

Like every year, Asaduddin Owaisi hoisted the flag at Madina Circle near the historic Charminar and various other areas in the Hyderabad Parliamentary Constituency.

A large number of local businessmen and MIM leaders and workers were present on the occasion, including Pathergatti corporator Syed Sohail Quadri, Mohammed Ilyas Bukhari, owner of Mohammed Cap Mart, and others.

Meanwhile, MIM MLAs Akbaruddin Owaisi (Chandrayangutta), Jaffar Hussain Meraj (Yakutpura), Mohammed Mubeen (Bahadurpura), Mir Zulfiqar Ali (Charminar), Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala (Malakpet), Mohammed Majid Hussain (Nampally), and Kausar Mohiuddin (Karwan) also hoisted the national flag in their respective constituencies.