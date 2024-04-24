Aiming for 14 LS Seats: Revanth has an ace up his sleeve, assigns special task to Cong MLAs

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has assigned a special task to all his party MLAs aiming to win 14 Lok Sabha seats in the ensuing elections. The legislators have been entrusted with the responsibility of poll management, including poaching of local rival party leaders, wooing voters, special campaign strategy against the Opposition candidates on social media and in the campaign. During his visit to districts to attend filing of nominations by the party candidates, leaders said that the TPCC president and CM has been giving certain instructions to MLAs on the campaign and election management in each LS segment.

“Revanth Reddy had already identified some segments where the Congress candidates are facing challenges to win the elections. The role of MLAs is crucial in poll management since they hold a grip on the cadre in their respective constituencies”, leaders said importance of MLAs to win the candidates’ victory has been analysed and a roadmap prepared to involve legislators at every level.

The party in-charges who have been appointed to each LS segment and MLAs will hold regular meetings and take decisions depending on political developments taking place. “The party strategy aims to target the rival party candidates and convince voters to support the Congress nominee. For this, social media and local media are being extensively used, exposing the Opposition on all fronts”, leaders said. Further, BRS and BJP leaders with good following in the assembly segments are being lured to weaken the rival candidates.

“Revanth is personally monitoring the strengths and weaknesses of the Congress and rival parties and alerting the MLAs. The legislators have been asked to move fast to execute the strategy from time to time. The party leaders said Revanth will hold a meeting with MLAs before the election and address the challenges, if any raised, to ensure winning majority LS seats.