Air India to connect Hyderabad with Dehradun

Hyderabad: Air India is set to connect Hyderabad with the dream tourist destination Dehradun with an Airbus 320 aircraft from July 15. The flight AI 568 will operate twice a week i.e. on Wednesdays, it will operate on Hyderabad-Dehradun-Bengaluru-Hyderabad and on Sundays Hyderabad-Bengaluru-Dehradun-Hyderabad sector.



Starting its journey to Dehradun, on Wednesdays, AI 568 will depart from Hyderabad at 0700 hrs to reach Dehradun at 0910 hrs, thereafter it will leave Dehradun at 1010 hrs to reach Bengaluru at 1245 hrs. The flight will leave Bengaluru at 1400 hrs to return to Hyderabad at 1445 hrs.

On Sundays Flight AI 568 will leave Hyderabad at 0700 hrs to reach Bengaluru at 0800 hrs and leave Bengaluru at 0855 hrs to reach Dehradun at 1140 hrs. The flight will leave Dehradun at 1240 hrs to return to Hyderabad at 1455 hrs.

The flight will fulfill a long-standing demand of tourists and pilgrims to connect Dehradun with Hyderabad and Bengaluru - in sync with the Connect India mission of the national carrier.

In another new Air India introduced flights from Hyderabad to Jaipur and Ahmedabad with an Airbus 319 aircraft from 11th July 2020. The flight AI 571 operates thrice a week i.e. every Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

The flight AI 571 leaves Hyderabad at 1320 hrs to reach Jaipur at 1510 hrs and leaves Jaipur at 1610 hrs to reach Ahmedabad at 1730 hrs. On the return the flight leaves Ahmedabad at 1855 hrs to reach Hyderabad at 2030 hrs.

The inaugural flight to Jaipur has received a phenomenal response from passengers, showcasing the long standing demand for such connectivity on the sector.

Air India has also added an additional flight every Thursday on the Delhi-Vijayawada-Delhi sector with an Airbus 319 aircraft effective 16th July 2020. The flight AI 459 will leave Delhi at 0840 hrs to arrive in Vijayawada at 1030 hrs. On the return, the flight will depart Vijayawada at 1150 hrs to reach Delhi at 1400 hrs. This operation is in addition to the existing evening flight AI 467/468 operating 3 days a week every Wednesday/Friday and Sunday.