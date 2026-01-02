Air Marshal Srinivas takes charge of IAF Training Command

Hyderabad: Air Marshal Seethepalli Shrinivas took over as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C), Training Command, Indian Air Force on Thursday. After assuming his new appointment, the Air Marshal paid homage to bravehearts by laying a wreath at the Training Command War Memorial.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Air Marshal Shrinivas was commissioned in the fighter stream of the IAF on 13 June 1987. He is a ‘Category A’ Qualified Flying Instructor with over 4200 hours of flying experience on MiG-21, Iskra, Kiran, PC-7 Mk II, HPT-32 -32 and Microlite amongst other aircraft. He is also qualified as a 2nd pilot on Chetak/Cheetah helicopter and a categorized Operations Officer on the Pechora missile system.

He has held a number of command appointments in his career. He has been the Commandant of the Air Force Academy, Air Officer Commanding (AOC) of a frontline fighter base on the Western border, and a premier flying training base, AOC Advance HQ Western Air Command (Jaipur), Commanding Officer of the prestigious Flying Instructors’ School, Commandant of the Institute of Aerospace Safety and Commandant of Basic Flying Training School. His staff and other appointments include Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Personnel Officers), Chief Instructor (Flying) at Air Force Academy, Ops Staff at HQ Central Air Command and Directing Staff at College of Air Warfare. Prior to his current assignment, he was the Senior Air Staff Officer at HQ SWAC.

The Air Marshal is a graduate of the National Defence College, College of Defence Management and Defence Services Staff College. His educational qualifications include Master of Philosophy in Defence and Strategic Studies, Master of Management Studies and Master of Science in Defence and Strategic Studies. In recognition of his meritorious services, he was awarded the Vishisht Seva Medal in 2017 and the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2024 by the President of India.